Meghan Markle has been dealing with some headline-making family drama in the days leading up to her May 19 wedding. But through it all, Prince Harry has been a shoulder to lean on.

“Harry is super protective over Meghan and isn’t happy unless she is happy,” a source tells Us Weekly exclusively. “Any time there is or has been negative press about Meghan, he always blows it off and acts as though it’s them two against the world.”

Harry’s affectionate outlook traces back to his childhood years, when his late mother, Princess Diana, faced scrutiny for her private life and separation from husband Prince Charles.

“[Harry] just wants to protect [Markle] and has been this way [since] everything that happened with his mom and how the media treated her,” the source says.

As previously reported, the drama surrounding the Suits alum’s family began on Sunday, May 13, when her father, Thomas Markle, was caught seemingly staging photos with paparazzi. Her estranged sister, Samantha Markle, later took responsibility for the scandal, writing in a since-deleted tweet on Monday, May 14, that she “suggested he do positive photos for his benefit and the benefit of the royal family.”

Thomas, 73, later told TMZ that he can no longer attend the royal wedding because he is set to undergo heart surgery in Mexico early Wednesday, May 16. He was supposed to walk Meghan, 36, down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in England.

Harry, 33, and the former actress (who was previously married to Trevor Engelson from 2011 to 2013) “have both been reaching out to Thomas” in the wake of his health scare, the source tells Us. “He wants to make things better for her since she is so beside herself.”

