Meghan Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, told TMZ that he is set to have heart surgery on Wednesday, May 16, and therefore he cannot travel to London to attend his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry.

“They will go in and clear blockage, repair damage and put a stent where it is needed,” Thomas told TMZ on Tuesday, May 15, adding that his surgery is scheduled for 7:30 a.m. on Wednesday.

Thomas initially revealed he had health issues on Monday, May 14, when he told TMZ that he suffered a heart attack on May 8. The 73-year-old told the outlet that he would no longer attend Meghan and Harry’s nuptials after he was caught seemingly staging photos with the paparazzi. Thomas told TMZ earlier on Tuesday that he changed his mind about not traveling to London for the wedding, but now that he is set to have surgery, he is claiming once again that he will not attend.

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, will tie the knot at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. Kensington Palace confirmed on May 4 that Thomas was going to walk Meghan down the aisle. It is currently unclear if the bride will take the trip to the altar solo or be accompanied by someone else, but her mother, Doria Ragland, is still set to attend her big day.

An insider told Us Weekly on Tuesday that Meghan is “devastated” that her father is not going to be a part of her big day.

“She has been very upset and would very much like for Tom to be at the wedding,” the insider told Us. “She never disinvited him. She has always wanted him there.”

Kensington Palace released a statement on behalf of Meghan and Harry after Thomas backed out of the wedding the first time.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a spokesman said in a statement on Monday. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

