Meghan Markle’s dad, Thomas Markle, told TMZ on Monday, May 14, that he is not going to his daughter’s wedding to Prince Harry after suffering a heart attack.

Meghan, 36, and Harry, 33, are set to tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on Saturday, May 19. Kensington Palace announced in a statement on May 4 that Thomas was set to walk Meghan down the aisle.

“Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion,” the statement read at the time. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor for the wedding. Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.”

News that Thomas is not attending the royal wedding comes the day after the Daily Mail published footage of the 73-year-old at an internet cafe in Mexico with photographer Jeff Rayner. The two men appear to plan out a picture of Thomas reading a news story about Meghan and Harry online. Daily Mail alleged that this not the only time Thomas has staged photos, and Thomas told TMZ he looks “stupid and hammy” amid the photo scandal and regrets listening to the paparazzi.

A source close to Meghan told Us on Monday that Meghan is “upset and disturbed” by the scandal, which her half-sister, Samantha Markle, also took responsibility for in a since-deleted tweet.

“She doesn’t want to let anything ruin her day and is trying to keep focus on the weekend,” the insider told Us, adding that Meghan’s relationship with her father “has always been strained” due to “his ill thought-out decisions and his lack of responsibility.”

As for Thomas’ health, he told TMZ he had a heart attack on Tuesday, May 8, but left the hospital so he could attend the nuptials. However, after the scandal, Thomas decided not to attend Meghan and Harry’s big day after all.

