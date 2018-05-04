Royal wedding details, galore! A jam-packed schedule on what to expect during Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s wedding day was revealed by his communications secretary on Friday, May 4.

After much speculation, Markle’s father, Thomas Markle, will officially walk the Suits alum, 36, down the aisle as the couple tie the knot at St George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle on May 19. Her mother, Doria Radlan, will also travel with her by car before the ceremony.

“Ms. Markle is delighted to have her parents by her side on this important and happy occasion,” the statement reads. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to welcoming Ms. Markle’s parents to Windsor for the wedding. Mr. Thomas Markle and Ms. Doria Ragland will be arriving in the UK in the week of the wedding, allowing time for Prince Harry’s family, including The Queen, The Duke of Edinburgh, The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall, and The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge, to spend time with them before the big day.”

Prince Harry’s family will also be involved. In addition to Prince William taking on the best man duties, all three siblings of the late Diana, Princess of Wales will be in attendance. Her sister — Prince Harry’s aunt, Lady Jane Fellowes — will give a reading. “Prince Harry and Ms. Markle both feel honoured that Lady Jane will be representing her family and helping to celebrate the memory of the late Princess on the wedding day.”

Guests will arrive at the Round Tower by coach while members of the royal family will enter St George’s Chapel via the Galilee Porch. While some will be on foot, others will arrive by car. Prince Harry and Prince William will most likely be arriving by foot.

The service will take around an hour. After the ceremony, close family members will wave off the newlyweds as they step into an Ascot Landau carriage to take them through a 25-minute ride through Windsor Town.

“Prince Harry and Ms. Markle are very much looking forward to this part of the day. It will be their chance to express their gratitude for the goodwill and warm wishes they have received from all quarters in the months since their engagement,” the announcement reads.

Prince Harry, 33, and Markle will last be seen departing Windsor Castle for their evening reception at Frogmore House as they celebrate their nuptials with 200 attendees. Their official wedding photos taken by Alexi Lubomirski will be released the following week.

Of course, many preparations will be put into place on the big day for onlookers. Food stalls, facilities and a 6,000 space pre-booked car parking area will be available, live entertainment will be enjoyed and the town will be decorated with ceremonial banners as all cheer for the newlyweds.

More details of the royal affair will be revealed in due time — including the names of the bridesmaids and page boys, the work of florist Philippa Craddock and the Crown Estate gardeners and an update on the baker, Claire Ptak, who is making the wedding cake.

