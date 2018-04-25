Meghan Markle’s TV and Movie Work

It begins and ends with Suits. Meghan Markle joined the USA drama in 2011 as Rachel Zane and on Wednesday, April 25, her final episode will end with a wedding! In real life, the 36-year-old will be walking down the aisle in less than a month, marrying Prince Harry on May 19 at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle – the same place the prince was baptized in 1984.

During the couple’s first joint interview, which aired on BBC in November, Markle revealed she was officially done acting after Suits wrapped its current season.

“I don’t see it as giving anything up. I just see it as a change. It’s a new chapter. And keep in mind I’ve been working on my show for seven years. We were very fortunate to have that sort of longevity on a series,” she said. “For me, once we hit the 100 episode marker, I thought, I have ticked this box and I feel really proud of the work we’ve done there and now it’s time to work as a team with [Harry].”

Scroll through our gallery below to remember some of Markle’s best roles, in addition to Suits.