Breaking their silence. Kensington Palace has released a statement on behalf of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle regarding the drama surrounding her father, Thomas Markle.

“This is a deeply personal moment for Ms. Markle in the days before her wedding,” a Kensington Palace spokesman said in a statement on Monday, May 14. “She and Prince Harry ask again for understanding and respect to be extended to Mr. Markle in this difficult situation.”

The day after footage emerged of Thomas seemingly staging photos with paparazzi, the 73-year-old told TMZ that he would no longer be attending Harry and Meghan’s upcoming royal nuptials. The palace previously confirmed on May 4 that Thomas was not only going to attend the Saturday, May 19, wedding in London, but was also set to walk the former Suits actress down the aisle at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle.

Thomas told the publication that he regrets his decision to listen to the paparazzi and said he looks “stupid and hammy.” The lighting director also claimed to TMZ on Monday that he suffered a heart attack a few days before the scandal broke.

An insider close to Meghan told Us Weekly on Monday that the soon-to-be royal is “upset and disturbed by the entire ordeal and just wants to move past it.”

“She doesn’t want to let anything ruin her day and is trying to keep focus on the weekend,” the insider explained.

The source added that Meghan was not surprised when her half sister, Samantha Markle, took responsibility for their father’s actions.

“Meghan is disappointed that her father hasn’t spoken up and stopped his children from trashing her in the press,” the source told Us. “Instead, she sees his collaboration with Samantha, who Meghan feels he is much closer to, and it hurts her.”

