Hilary Duff is a mother of four!

The actress, 36, and her husband, Matthew Koma, welcomed a baby girl via a water birth on May 3.

“Townes Meadow Bair 🧸 , now we know why she made us wait so long … She was perfecting those Cheeks!” Duff wrote via Instagram on Tuesday, May 7. “I Have been dreaming of holding you in my arms for months and the past 5 days of getting to know you, stare at you and smell you has been pure moments of magic. We all love you like you’ve been here all along beauty.”

Duff and Koma, who tied the knot in 2019, share daughters Banks, 5, and Mae, 2. Duff also shares eldest son Luca, 11, with ex-husband Mike Comrie.

Duff first announced she was pregnant with her fourth baby in December 2023. “Surprise Surprise,” she wrote via Instagram while sharing a family holiday card with herself, Koma and their kids posing in pajamas.

“So much for silent nights,” a note on their family’s Christmas card read. “Love, the Duff, Bair, Comrie crew.”

Later that month, Duff shared an Instagram Story pic with Koma to express her gratitude for getting a break from the kids.

“A few nights away from the kids does a body good,” Duff captioned the snap. “Love you so much more than in my first trimest[er].”

Duff previously told Us Weekly that parenting with Koma brought them “even closer” together.

“We feel happier and more in love than ever,” she said in May 2019. “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids.’”

Duff became a mother in 2012 when she welcomed Luca into the world. After four years of marriage, she and Comrie separated in 2014, finalizing their divorce two years later. The “With Love” singer married Koma in 2019 and they extended their family in 2018 and 2021.

Over time, Duff has openly shared the joys and challenges of motherhood, reflecting on the difficulties she faced when becoming a first-time parent at 24.

“It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” she shared during an interview on the “Motherly” podcast in June 2019. “But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew that was going to be my No. 1 priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but really I only got scared once I was pregnant, thinking, like, ‘Oh, this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?’”

On coparenting her oldest child with Comrie, Duff told Grazia in May 2022, “We talk about [Mike] often. I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant and how his father and I coped with pregnancy. It is a very sweet thing.”