Hilary Duff is pregnant with her and husband Matthew Koma‘s third child.

“Surprise Surprise!” Duff, 36, wrote alongside the family’s holiday card on Tuesday, December 12. In the group snap, Duff’s baby bump was on full display as she posed with Koma, 36, the couple’s daughters, Banks, 5, and Mae, 2, and the actress’ 11-year-old son, Luca. (Duff shares Luca with ex-husband Mike Comrie.)

The back of the card included solo shots of the three kids and read, “Buckle up Buttercups, we’re adding one more to this crazy bunch!”

Duff previously told Us Weekly that parenting with Koma brought them “even closer” together.

“We feel happier and more in love than ever,” she gushed in May 2019. “We are looking forward to our long future together. He kind of surprised me and I was like, ‘Yes! Of course! You’re my favorite person in the whole entire world outside of my kids.’”

The How I Met Your Father alum became a mother when she welcomed son Luca in 2012. After four years of marriage, Duff and Comrie, 43, called it quits in 2014 and their divorce was finalized two years later. Duff went on to find love with Koma and they expanded their family in 2018 and 2021. They exchanged vows in 2019.

Over the years, Duff has been candid about the ups and downs of motherhood. She previously recalled the hardships that came with welcoming her first child at age 24.

“It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” she shared during an interview on the “Motherly” podcast in June 2019. “But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew that was going to be my No. 1 priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but really I only got scared once I was pregnant, thinking, like, ‘Oh, this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?’”

Duff has also opened up about coparenting her eldest with Comrie.

“We talk about [Mike] often,” she told Grazia in May 2022. “I like to tell him about how I met his father, about the good times we spent together, about the greatest joy when I found out I was pregnant and how his father and I coped with pregnancy. It is a very sweet thing.”

Duff added at the time that she is “very involved” in her children’s lives, adding, “I like to play with them and listen to them. Don’t get me wrong, I’m also the one who imposes discipline in the house. It’s all fun and games until they cross certain limits.”