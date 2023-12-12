Hilary Duff has always come clean about her parenting journey over the years.

The actress welcomed her son, Luca, with ex-husband Mike Comrie in 2012. The former couple called it quits four years later. Duff went on to become a mother of three with the birth of her two daughters, Banks and Mae, with husband Matthew Koma in 2018 and 2021, respectively. In December 2023, Duff announced she and Koma were expecting again.

Being a parent comes with its fair share of struggles, and the actress continuously uses her platform to open about her motherhood highs and lows. One year after giving birth to her first child, the “Sparks” singer shared some of the challenges she faced as a new parent.

“Exhaustion is a good one to start with,” she told Us Weekly exclusively in May 2013. “You’re very sleep-deprived. Sometimes you have a crying baby and you can’t do anything to get them to stop crying … you feel, as their mom, that you should be able to have all the answers and be able to take care of them so easily.”

Joking that “babies don’t come with a manual,” the former Disney Channel star continued, “It’s easy to get frustrated and it’s easy to blame yourself — especially being sleep-deprived and on a hormonal roller-coaster!”

Scroll below to see more of Duff’s best motherhood quotes: