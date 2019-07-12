



Looking back. Hilary Duff admitted that having her son, Luca, now 7, at 24 years old with her ex-husband, Mike Comrie, was a lonely experience.

“It was a little isolating in the beginning because I didn’t have any friends that had babies yet,” the Younger star, 31, said on the Friday, July 12, episode of the Motherly podcast. ”But I had been working for such a long time that it felt like a natural step for me and I always knew I wanted to be a mom. I always knew that was going to be my No. 1 priority in life. So I felt ready on some fronts and a little scared on others, but really I only got scared once I was pregnant, thinking, like, ‘Oh this is actually really happening. What if this? What if that?'”

After her baby boy was born in March 2012, the actress felt like she “lost a big chunk of [her] identity” for 18 months.

“It’s full on,” the Lizzie McGuire alum recalled of early days with Luca. “I don’t remember setting him down for the first three months of life. I was obsessively Googling things and … I didn’t realize how all encompassing it would be. I knew it was the most important, biggest job in the world, but it looks very different once you’re just in the household with the baby by yourself all the time.”

That being said, the singer went on to call that time period “the happiest, most beautiful experience” of her life.

The Texas native even put a positive spin on the identity loss she experienced, explaining, “[Once] you do find yourself again, you have the biggest thing under your belt that nobody can take away from you and you’re so powerful and you’re so confident. … When it was happening, maybe I was a little sad about it and I didn’t feel like I had anyone to go through the experience with, but then I came out on the other side. I’m like, ‘I’m freaking super woman and I can do anything and I have confidence for days.’ There’s so much good that comes along with it.”

Duff’s son became a big brother in October 2018 when the former Disney Channel star and her fiancé, Matthew Koma, welcomed their daughter, Banks.

