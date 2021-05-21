Hilary Duff Through the Years: Disney, Motherhood and More

All grown up! Hilary Duff became a well-known name during her time on Disney Channel playing Lizzie McGuire. Since then, she has explored songwriting with hits like “So Yesterday,” “Metamorphosis,” “Why Not,” “Break My Heart” and “Our Lips Are Sealed.”

Fans were thrilled when it was announced in August 2019 that Disney+ would be reviving Lizzie McGuire with a reboot. The original show aired on The Disney Channel from 2001 to 2004.

The actress later opened up about what it was like to explore the character of Lizzie so many years later.

“Her having a completely different life than Hilary — she doesn’t have kids — I thought it would be a really fun experience to go through it with her,” the Younger star told Us Weekly exclusively in November 2019. “I think it’s going to be a really good mix of giving everyone what they want from the show in the past, and also a new fresh show and her at 30, which looks completely different.”

The singer noted at the time that her relationship with Lizzie wasn’t always positive.

“I loved that character, obviously. There were times when I never wanted to hear her name again, and there were times when I was extremely grateful for the experience, having her in my life just like everybody else had her and for all of the opportunities that it created for me,” she told Us. “After meeting with Disney on multiple occasions about possibly bringing it back, finally the story line felt right.”

In January 2020, production was paused on the revival and series creator Terri Minsky exited the show later that month. Following her departure, Disney expressed that the show was headed “in a different creative direction” than planned.

“Fans have a sentimental attachment to Lizzie McGuire and high expectations for a new series. After filming two episodes, we concluded that we need to move in a different creative direction and are putting a new lens on the series,” a spokesperson for the network said in a statement at the time.

Duff confirmed in December 2020 that the revival series was officially cancelled.

“I’ve been so honored to have the character of Lizzie in my life. She has made such a lasting impact on many, including myself. To see the fans’ loyalty and love for her, to this day, means so much to me. I know the efforts and conversations have been everywhere trying to make a reboot work but, sadly and despite everyone’s best efforts, it isn’t going to happen,” the actress wrote via Instagram.

She added: “I want any reboot of Lizzie to be honest and authentic to who Lizzie would be today. It’s what the character deserves. We can all take a moment to more in the amazing woman she would’ve been in the adventures we would have taken with her. I’m very sad, but I promise everyone tried their best and the stars just didn’t align. Hey now, this is what 2020s made of.”

Despite the reboot’s disappointing fate, Duff continued to find success in different projects, such as her role on Younger as Kelsey Peters. A spinoff centered around her character is in the works. Hulu also announced in April 2021 that Duff will star and produce in How I Met Your Father, the follow-up to How I Met Your Mother.

The Texas native’s greatest role, though, is being a mother. Duff welcomed son Luca 2012 with ex-husband Mike Comrie. They were married from 2010 to 2016.

The Beauty and the Briefcase star married Matthew Koma in 2019. The couple share daughters Banks and Mae, born in 2018 and 2021, respectively.

“Mae James Bair – We LOVE you beauty,” Duff captioned a photo via Instagram of her entire family after she welcomed her second daughter.

Scroll down to revisit Duff’s transformation through the years.