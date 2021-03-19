Making predictions! Pregnant Hilary Duff doesn’t know the sex of her and Matthew Koma‘s baby-to-be — but she’s “stoked and super excited” either way.

“Everyone that’s close to me thinks boy, and then everyone that’s more of a stranger that’s like, ‘What are you having?’ they’re like, ‘We call girl,’” the Younger star, 33, said during the Thursday, March 18, “Informed Pregnancy Podcast” episode. “Honestly, I’m just saying boy. I really don’t have a strong feeling about it either way, which made me feel guilty for the longest time. I was like, ‘I should know, it’s inside my body. It’s my baby, I should know.’”

The actress is “now OK with just not knowing.” The Lizzie McGuire alum noted that she would be a “little scared” to welcome another baby girl after 2-year-old daughter Banks’ October 2018 birth.

“Banks was a tough — she was a tough cookie as a baby, but she’s so great now, so I could see it,” the Texas native, who also shares son Luca, 8, with ex-husband Mike Comrie, said on Thursday. “But then, I don’t know. In my mind I’m like, ‘Maybe she’s my only little princess, and she’s going to have her rough-and-tumble brothers.’”

Although the singer dyed her hair blue last month, the expectant star emphasized that she “really” doesn’t know the sex of baby No. 3.

She and Koma, also 33, announced their pregnancy news in October 2020 with a baby bump Boomerang via Instagram. “LOL quarantine was fun,” the New York native captioned the social media upload at the time. “Baby No. 3. 2021.”

Duff added with a post of her own: “We are growing! Mostly me.”

Earlier this month, the Cadet Kelly star said that she has been having “the best pregnancy so far,” thanks to her busy schedule. “I shot a season of the show, we were in New York, just busy with the other kids and their lives,” the My Little Brave Girl author explained to Ellen DeGeneres on March 12. “I think that’s helpful because I don’t have time to focus on every ache and pain … or [read about how] the baby’s the size of this fruit this week.”

Duff went on to tell DeGeneres, 53, that she is due in “a couple weeks” and thinks that she and Koma will have a “giggle fest” when they find out whether their second child together is a girl or boy.

“This has been a crazy year, [so we decided] let’s do something even more crazy and not find out what we’re having,” the former Disney Channel star explained during the Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “We have one of each, and I think … either way we’re going to be super shocked.”