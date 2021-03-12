A first time for everything! Pregnant Hilary Duff has been experiencing her “best pregnancy so far” — except for the lightning crotch.

“I didn’t have it with the other kids, so I texted my midwife the other day and I was like, ‘What’s up with the stabbing pains in my vagina? I’m not feeling this, right?’” the Younger star, 33, said during a Friday, March 12, Ellen DeGeneres Show appearance. “It feels awful. Like you’re being struck by lightning. She just wrote back, ‘Oh, lightning crotch like it was no big deal.’ This was quite traumatic. It will just strike. All of a sudden, you’re doubled over and then it’s gone.”

The actress first shared her symptom in an Instagram Story video earlier this month. When her husband, Matthew Koma, asked what she was experiencing while they were driving, the Texas native replied, “It feels like when a lightning bolt hits your crotch.”

The Lizzie McGuire alum told guest host Brooke Baldwin on Friday that she feels “about how [she] looks, which is really, really big” and “tired.”

The singer, who is due in “a couple weeks,” added, “Honestly, it’s been the best pregnancy so far. I shot a season of the show, we were in New York, just busy with the other kids and their lives. I think that’s helpful because I don’t have time to focus on every ache and pain … or [read about how] the baby’s the size of this fruit this week.”

She and the New York native, also 33, announced in October 2020 that they are expecting their second child together, her third. The couple have yet to find out the sex of their baby-to-be.

The former Disney Channel star, who is the mother of Luca, 8, and Banks, 2, explained, “This has been a crazy year, [so we decided] let’s do something even more crazy and not find out what we’re having. We have one of each, and I think … either way we’re going to be super stocked. It’s gonna be a giggle fest.”

Duff’s son and daughter attended her recent baby shower, along with her sister, Haylie Duff, and her mom, Susan Duff.

“My sweet sweet [Sharmeen Bhamani], I can’t thank you enough for planning the most special day,” Hilary captioned a Thursday, March 11, Instagram slideshow of party pics. “I seriously wasn’t planning on a party like this for baby No. 3 during these times, but you found a way to strong arm everyone into testing haha and honestly the day was so relaxing. I got quality time with many of my L.A. friends who I haven’t been able to see in one setting in so long and deeply missed my tried and trues who live far away. I love all of these women.”

The Cadet Kelly star went on to write that her loved ones had been there for her “through thick and thin,” concluding, “The thick being holy s–t I’m having a third child. Send help!”