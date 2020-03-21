Something to celebrate! Malika Haqq, Maren Morris and more celebrity parents have celebrated ahead of their kids’ arrivals with gorgeous baby showers.

Khloé Kardashian opened up about her best friend’s “beary beautiful” bash in February 2020, writing via Instagram: “I have been planning Malika’s baby shower in my head for quite some time. Malika was very specific with not wanting color. So this was the only color we were able to get away with LOL. It turned out beautifully!”

The Keeping Up With the Kardashians star went on to show off party pictures, from a balloon tunnel to a themed dessert table. Guests included Kylie Jenner, Kim Zolciak and Haqq’s baby’s father, O. T. Genasis.

“Relationships don’t always work out the way we would hope but between love & friendship we have created a baby boy that will be here very soon,” the Dash Dolls alum captioned a picture of herself and the rapper at the time. “I’ve been single the last 8 months but I am in no way alone. OT and I have attended every doctors apt and over all loved on our son together while anticipating his arrival. My priority over the past few months has been to nurture and protect my unborn child. Our baby would not be who he is without his father and I thank God for the spirit that grows inside of me. Only thing that matters, we are Baby Flores’ parents.”

The former couple welcomed their son, Ace, the following month.

As for Morris, the Grammy winner and her husband, Ryan Hurd, also geared up for their son’s birth with a February 2020 shower. Their party featured mini bottles of prosecco, a brick photo app and childhood photos of the pair.

“‘We gave you a golden shower, Phyllis. Well, where’s MY golden shower?’” the “My Church” singer wrote via Twitter at the time, quoting Steve Carell’s character from The Office, Michael Scott. “You guys don’t appreciate The Office and it shows.”

Keep scrolling to see more celebrities’ baby showers, from Andy Cohen to Ashley Graham.