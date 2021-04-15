A bash for their baby boy! Jason Wahler helped pregnant wife Ashley Slack’s friends throw her a surprise shower.

“Last weekend my dear friends @erinmacalpinebaum and @oclydia threw me the most beautiful surprise baby shower!” the model, 32, captioned a Tuesday, April 13, Instagram slideshow, tagging Real Housewives of Orange County alum Lydia McLaughlin. “A very special thank you to my husband for also helping facilitate everything! You are my rock and are always helping me feel so loved and special.”

She announced in February that they are expecting baby No. 2 with ultrasound photos. “Surprise!!!” Slack captioned a PDA pic via Instagram kissing the Hills: New Beginnings star, 34. “The newest addition to our family is coming June 2021!”

While celebrating his wife’s birthday two months later, the MTV personality gushed about how “grateful” he is for their relationship. (The couple started dating in 2011 and tied the knot in October 2013 in California.)

“You’re the most incredible, and amazing women I’ve ever met,” the California native captioned an Instagram photo of the pregnant star cradling her budding belly in a sequined black dress. “You have a heart of gold and the soul of an angel, you light up every room you walk in to. You’re the most beautiful, supportive, compassionate, thoughtful and loving wife. You’re a wonderful, strong and fearless mother. I think God for you every day! Today is all about you. Happy Birthday to the love of my life!”

The pair became parents in August 2017 when their daughter, Delilah, now 3, arrived. “We are so unbelievably in love,” they said in a statement at the time. “We are so excited to start this new chapter of our lives and never thought we could love someone so much.”

Two years later, Wahler exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about their future family plans, saying that they “definitely want[ed] one more” child.

The Laguna Beach alum called fatherhood an “unbelievable” experience at the time, gushing, “We’re blessed. She’s literally our biggest joy in our lives. We’re just happy to be able to create memories.”

He later explained why the toddler isn’t “overly involved” in their MTV show. “She will see us on TV and say, ‘Mama, Dada,’” he told Us. “We want to keep her limited to what she sees. She made a little cameo on the show. We don’t want her to be overly involved in it.”

The shower was held at the home of Leisure Society eyewear (@leisuresociety_) Founder/Designer Shane Baum (@shanebaum) and Erin MacAlpine-Baum (@erinmacalpinebaum).

