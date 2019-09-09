



Jason Wahler andare planning a future family of four! The pair want to another baby to their brood.

“We definitely want one more,” the Laguna Beach alum, 32, told Us Weekly exclusively at the SeaChange Summer Party benefiting Oceana on Saturday, September 7. “At least I do, I’ll let her speak for herself!”

Slack, 30, confirmed, “We do [want one more].”

The Hills: New Beginnings stars wed in 2013 and welcomed their daughter, Delilah, 2, four years later. The following year, Wahler admitted to Us exclusively that parenting has “ups and downs.”

Sleep deprivation aside, he told Us, “It’s unbelievable. We’re blessed. She’s literally our biggest joy in our lives. We’re just happy to be able to create memories.”

Slack added, “I could go [on] for hours talking about her!

When Delilah celebrated her 2nd birthday in August, Wahler shared a sweet Instagram tribute, writing, “Happy Birthday to My Angel, Delilah! I can’t believe she’s already 2!!! I thank God every day for bringing her into our life. She brings us so much Love, Laughter and Happiness.”

On Saturday, the reality star told Us that his toddler has had playdates with many cast members’ kids from the MTV show, from Jennifer Acosta and Frankie Delgado‘s daughter, Isabella, to Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag‘s son, Gunner, as well as Audrina Patridge‘s daughter, Kirra.

As for Delilah’s TV time, Wahler revealed that the little one has watched The Hills. “She will see us on TV and say, ‘Mama, Dada,’” the California native told Us. “We want to keep her limited to what she sees. She made a little cameo on the show. We don’t want her to be overly involved in it.”

With reporting by Meagan Sargent

