The rest will be written in 2019! During the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, the network announced that The Hills will return next year with a new series, New Beginnings.

Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and wife Ashley, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Pratt and Spencer Pratt all walked the pink carpet on at the VMAs at Radio City Music Hall in New York City to promote the revival, which will also include some news faces. Keep up to date with the revival – expected to premiere in 2019 – with our gallery below.