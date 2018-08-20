The Hills are definitely alive. Following the giant success of the Jersey Shore revival, MTV is bringing back The Hills, MTV has confirmed to Us Weekly.

“It’s like we’re all growing up. It’s weird,” Stephanie Pratt says in the new teaser, which includes a new version of the classic theme song, “Unwritten.” The new series, The Hills: New Beginnings, will reunite original cast members, along with their children as friends, as well as follow their personal and professional lives.

Heidi and Spencer Pratt, Audrina Partridge, Jason Wahler and Whitney Port are all set to return. There will also be new faces added to the mix. A source tells Us Weekly that a celebrity has been added to the cast, as well as two bloggers. Some of the cast attended the MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20, to announce the news.

Patridge, 33, recently opened up to Us about the possible revival, saying that she was “not opposed” to the idea. Port echoed her thoughts.

“I think it would be hard to get everybody back together again just because we’re all in such different places, but it’d definitely be something fun,” the designer, 33, told Us in April.

Another original member that won’t be involved? Lo Bosworth, who revealed on her podcast in February that a TV executive had reached out about it. “I was like, ‘F—k, no! I don’t want any association with those people,’” she recalled.

However, some of the cast have stayed close through the years. Montag, Pratt and Wahler were spotted together in July 2018 for a playdate. Montag and Pratt have been open about a possible Hills reunion, saying that they would love to be involved if it happens.

The Hills was a spinoff of Laguna Beach and aired on MTV from 2006 to 2010.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!