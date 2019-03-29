‘The Hills’ Stars: Then and Now

The rest is being rewritten! Nearly 10 years after The Hills went off the air in 2010, MTV announced in August that the reality show is getting a reboot with most of its original stars, including Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Brody Jenner, Jason Wahler, Whitney Port, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Frankie Delgado — plus a new faces as well.

The new series, The Hills: New Beginnings, will follow its cast as they navigate adulthood, with appearances from their children and friends.

“When I first heard about it coming back I was like, ‘This is just a rumor,’” Whitney confessed while speaking about the show at a Create & Cultivate conference in August. “What are we going to film? We’re a bunch of parents with babies.”

The O.C. alum Mischa Barton revealed that she would also be joining the group in October. “The secret’s out… I’m joining the cast of The Hills,” she wrote on Instagram. “When MTV approached me with the chance to be part of the reality show that was inspired by The O.C., it felt like the perfect opportunity for an irresistibly inviting new chapter.”

Brandon Lee —the son of Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee — was also confirmed as a cast member later that month.

Original show leads Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari won’t be part of the revival, but they certainly aren’t resting on their laurels: Both women wound up as CEOs of their own über-successful businesses as fashion designers, authors and bloggers.

The Hills: New Beginnings will premiere on MTV in summer 2019, but in the meantime, you can scroll through to find out how the rest of the cast has fared in the last decade!