Jason Wahler is trying to better himself. The Hills alum, 31, revealed on Sunday, April 29, that he has relapsed.

“My name is Jason and I’m an alcoholic-addict. I have 39 days of sobriety after being active in my addiction for the past three + years; before that, I had four years of sobriety. Working in the field of recovery is something I love; I’m passionate about it. However, I became complacent and I was blindsided,” he wrote via Instagram.

He continued: “I am beyond embarrassed. At first I was full of shame and guilt, but I am learning to forgive and move forward. I can only hope my pain will be someone else’s gain and I will continue to live one day at a time. The truth is this: I relapsed, I surrendered and I am getting help.”

Wahler hopes that his “vulnerability” will help others who may be in the same situation. “I am reaching out to those who would hear and those who need help the most. If you are active in your addiction, if you are lost or isolated, if your sense of self-worth is as low as mine was, take my hand,” he wrote. “We are each a link in a chain and together we are stronger. Surrender. Don’t be afraid to start over. You are worth it.”

Wahler, who is dad of daughter Delilah, 8 months, with wife Ashley Slack, has gone to rehab in the past. He also appeared on season 4 of Celebrity Rehab With Dr. Drew and previously revealed that his addiction led him to attempt suicide in 2009. He would later open a sober living facility called Widespread Recovery in Orange County and celebrated his sobriety on social media in March 2017.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!