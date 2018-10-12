Mischa Barton is finding her place on The Hills! On October 3, The O.C. alum, 32, officially joined the cast of the MTV revival and fans couldn’t help but wonder how she’d fit in. Luckily, Frankie Delgado, who appeared on the original series and will be part of the revival, gave Us Weekly a bit of insight while at the VIP opening of The Maddox Gallery in West Hollywood.

“I think they’re keeping it as real as possible,” Delgado told Us on Thursday, October 11. “I know Brody [Jenner] used to be friends with her, but I only met her once 10, 12 years ago maybe – back in the day when she was on The O.C. … it’ll be interesting the way they bring her into our cast and into our friendships because we’re all really tight with each other. But in the end, I think we have a really cool dynamic between all of us.”

The new show, which includes Delgado, Jenner, Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Stephanie Pratt, Audrina Partridge, Justin Bobby Brescia, Jason Wahler and Whitney Port, has been filming for two weeks, but most of the drama has been kept under wraps.

“It’s been really good. It’s gonna be very dramatic again,” Delgado, 37, told Us. “You’re gonna get something different. You’re seeing a different time of our life. We’re married, most of us [and] most of us have kids. It’s not the same as, ‘Hey, let’s pick up and go to Vegas’ like we used to. We can’t do that anymore.”

He added that the reality show will be “more about families” than it was before. “It’ll be like a Housewives meets The Hills cast.”

The reality star also admitted that it’s strange not having Lauren Conrad on the show, since she was “the heart and soul.”

“I definitely miss her as a friend. I was always her friend, I’m still her friend. It’s really cool to shoot with your actual friends,” the nightclub manager said. “I would love for her to at some point change her mind. I hope she does. I don’t know! I think she has her life in Laguna and she’s really happy with her husband and kid. She has a lot of work so I don’t think that she can. Putting this on you is a lot of work, too.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere on MTV in January 2019.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!