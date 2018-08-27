The hills are still alive! Frankie Delgado, who joined Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards in New York City to announce The Hills: New Beginnings, sat down with Us Weekly to dish on how Hollywood nightlife has changed since his time on the original series. And while there are certainly differences from his nights with Brody Jenner and Lauren Conrad at Les Deux, Delgado notes that one thing that has remained a constant is how big of a role he plays in making the night a memorable time. Delgado, who is a partner at sbe’s HYDE Sunset, explained how he got started, what he loves about his current job and the contrasts between the various properties he’s involved in. Scroll through to get the details!

