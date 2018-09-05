Fans of The Hills weren’t the only ones upset that Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari decided not to sign on for the revival. Whitney Port admitted exclusively to Us Weekly that she was “disappointed” by her former costars’ choices.

“I mean, they were the main people on the show,” the 33-year-old reality star told Us. “I thought it would be so fun for everybody to get together and reunite and all catch up. So yeah, I was definitely bummed, but I totally understand the various reasons why they wouldn’t or couldn’t.”

MTV confirmed on August 20 the reality TV show, which ran for six seasons from 2006 to 2010, was returning to the network in 2019. Us broke the news that day that Conrad, 32, and Cavallari, 31, would not be part of the revival. Port, however, still “hopes” that they will make an appearance.

“I would love for them to,” she added.

Port, for her part, left The Hills in 2008 after four seasons and launched her own spinoff, The City, which ended after two seasons in 2010. She told Us she had “mixed” feelings about bringing the cameras back into her life.

“I mean, The Hills and The City were such great launching pads for everything that I’ve wanted to do in life. It was a crazy experience, and I didn’t always love filming,” Port admitted. “But I feel like being able to share who I was helped me create this community that I have now that I love so much. So I was really scared, and not immediately like, ‘Yes, let’s do this.’ I had some reservations just because I have a family now, and a lot more to protect than when I was 25 years old.”

She added: “It was just having more conversations about it, and trying to just take a risk and realize that with big risks comes big rewards. … I’m excited for it, but I’m definitely, I think, more nervous than excited.”

While Port might not have Conrad or Cavallari by her side onscreen, Justin Bobby Brescia, Stephanie Pratt, Frankie Delgado, Jason Wahler and wife Ashley, Audrina Patridge, Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt are all set to return. Someone else we should expect to see? Port’s husband, Tim Rosenman, and their 13-month-old son, Sonny.

“So my husband, I think will be on it here and there. He’s not going to be a main person on it, same with Sonny. I don’t need him to be plastered all over the TV, but obviously being a mom is a big part of who I am,” Port, who is working with Mrs. Meyer’s Compassion Flower Project to teach children about kindness, told Us. “It’s right now one of the biggest parts of who I am. So I feel like it wouldn’t really make sense to not show that angle. But we haven’t started filming yet, so I don’t know exactly how much both of them are gonna be in it or on it.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is set to premiere on MTV in 2019.

