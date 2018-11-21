10 years of Speidi! Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, November 21.

“Happy 10 year anniversary my love!!!! Life just keeps getting better 💛,” Montag, 32, captioned a photo of the couple and their 13-month-old son, Gunner Stone, via Instagram. “So fun thinking back over the past years and how much we have been through. Thick and thin we truly are a team.”

She concluded: “Thank you for our beautiful son and so excited to expand our family and see what God has in store. #happyanniversary #soulmate #10years #truelove.”

Much to their families’ — and Hills costar Lauren Conrad’s — dismay, Montag and Pratt, 35, eloped to Mexico in November 2008. Months later, the pair had a wedding ceremony in Pasadena, California, in April 2009. The nuptials aired on the season 5 midseason finale of The Hills the following month. The episode also marked Conrad’s last appearance on the series.

Us Weekly broke the news in October 2017 that the duo welcomed their first child together. Montag got emotional last month after her son turned 1.

“God is amazing. Gunner is just such a blessing and I can’t believe it’s already been a year,” a choked-up Montag said on October 1 via her Instagram Story. “It’s been the most amazing and challenging year of my entire life. But it’s just been so great, every moment.”

Montag and Pratt are set to return to reality TV in MTV’s The Hills: New Beginnings in 2019.

