Justin Bobby Brescia opened up exclusively to Us Weekly about filming the revival of The Hills and teased an upcoming new edition to the show — a baby!

“It’s going to brew. I think something’s coming. I think a pregnancy might be coming,” the 36-year-old told Us at the 2018 iHeartRadio Jingle Ball in Inglewood, California, on Friday, November 30. “I can’t tell you [who].”

When asked if Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt, who welcomed son Gunner in October 2017, are expecting again, Brescia simply said, “No.” The hairstylist also denied that Montag, 32, and Pratt, 35, will reprise their roles as villains on the reality TV series.

“No, they’re actually very sweet. You can’t catch a villain this time,” he noted. “We’re a little devilish.”

Us confirmed in August that The Hills was returning to MTV. Brescia, Montag, Pratt, Brody Jenner,Audrina Patridge, Stephanie Pratt, Whitney Port, Jason Wahler and Frankie Delgado are all set to star along with new cast members Mischa Barton and Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s son, Brandon Lee.

“You’re going to see a lot of the boys be comrades. They’re going to be a lot closer. It’s turning into a humorous boy thing, which is kind of fun. Yeah, I’m liking it,” Brescia told Us on Friday. “We’ve filmed so much in the last couple months that you can’t even put a box of what it is right now. There’s so many castmates. We’ve got 14 castmates now.”

Brescia added that while he’s “still getting to know” the 32-year-old O.C. alum, he also called Barton “sweet.”

“I don’t think she’s been in it for a while, so it’s getting to know her,” he told Us. “We have like a syndication with the whole crew, so now we have her, so we’re just meeting her for the first time.”

As for his relationship with Patridge, whom he dated on and off during the original series run, Brescia told Us the pair’s relationship is “cohesive.”

He concluded: “Try to be friends on the show, and basically that’s where it stands.”

The Hills: New Beginnings is expected to debut on MTV in 2019.

With reporting by Emily Marcus

