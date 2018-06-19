The social media war between Tommy Lee and estranged son Brandon Lee just escalated. Now the musician, 55, claims he spent $130,000 on rehab for his 22-year-old son, whom he shares with ex-wife Pamela Anderson.

Close to midnight on Tuesday, June 19, Tommy tweeted: “Rehab for son: $130,000. Party for son’s 21st birthday last year: $40,000. Medical Bills after son knocks his father unconscious and uses ‘alcoholism’ as scapegoat: $10,000. Son acting like a victim on social media on father’s day: Priceless. I’m out [mic] drop!”

The Mötley Crüe rocker’s claim comes after an Instagram video Brandon posted on Sunday, June 17, showing Tommy seemingly unconscious.

Brandon addressed his father’s claim about paying for rehab on Tuesday, June 19. “I thank my Dad for paying for my treatment,” he wrote in an Instagram note. “It’s the best thing he has ever done for me. Today I am almost two years sober. Every day that goes by I feel ever more grateful. My clear mind has allowed me to do a lot with this time. So much so that I would like to offer to pay for his treatment.”

On Father’s Day, the drummer made an Instagram post extolling the challenges of fatherhood. “It’s a rollercoaster, OK?” he wrote. “Sometimes I feel like I failed as a father, because my kids don’t know the value of things. If they break something, they don’t care because they know they’ll just get a new one, if they hurt someone, they don’t care because so many people tell them it’s OK. I never wanted this for my kids … I love them dearly, don’t get me wrong, but man, sometimes it’s really tough to watch your kids grow up without those morals. Nothing can really prepare you for fatherhood … I love my boys but they can be a–holes, too.”

These are just the latest volleys in the war between Tommy and Brandon, his first child with Anderson, 50. The father and son reportedly came to blows in March. In a since-deleted tweet, the rocker shared a photo of his bloodied mouth and claimed that Brandon was the culprit. A source told Us Weekly that the alleged incident was “representative of much bigger problems with family.”

