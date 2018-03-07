Former Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee claims he was attacked on Monday, March 6, by his 21-year-old son Brandon in front of his fiancée, Brittany Furlan.

Lee, who shares boys Brandon and Dylan, 20, with ex-wife Pamela Anderson, shared a photo of his swollen and bloodied mouth that evening. “My heart is broken,” wrote the 55-year-old in tweet that was screenshot by TMZ before it was deleted. “You can give your kids everything they could ever want in their entire lives and they can still turn against you. Good job Brandon! Great son!”

After TMZ published details of the alleged altercation, claiming that Brandon had been acting in self-defense,” Tommy responded on Twitter. “Hey @Tmz maybe get your facts straight before you go reporting bulls—t,” he began. “My fiancé and I were in bed when my son busted into the room and assaulted me. I asked him to the leave house and he knocked me unconscious. He ran away from the police. THAT’s the truth.”

That same night, Tommy lashed out at Anderson, 50, for speaking to Piers Morgan on Saturday, March 3, about his 1998 arrest for spousal battery. The Baywatch alum alleges Tommy assaulted her when she was holding Dylan, who was an infant at the time. Tommy served six months in jail after pleading no contest.

“Tommy was livid about comments Pam made to Piers about their relationship,” a source tells Us Weekly. “As any devoted son would do, Brandon defended Pam and that is when all hell broke loose.”

Per the source, Tommy plans to proceed with pressing criminal charges against Brandon. “The entire episode is representative of much bigger problems with the family,” says the insider. “It’s a very sad situation because Brandon truly loves his dad.”

Sgt. Matthew Dunn of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department tells Us Weekly that Brandon has been named a person of interest in an ongoing investigation related to a dispute with his father over a social media post. Per Dunn, no arrests have been made, Tommy sought his own medical treatment and Brandon was not on the scene when authorities arrived. Dunn said that Brandon’s attorneys have reached out to the Sheriff’s office and plan to cooperate fully with the investigation.

With reporting by Marc Lupo

