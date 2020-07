Pamela Anderson’s Playboy Covers

Pamela Anderson’s Playboy career began when she appeared on the magazine’s October 1989 cover. She made history in January 2011 when she graced the magazine’s cover for the 13th time — more than anyone else in the publication’s history. In honor of Anderson’s July 1, 1967, birthday, look back at her history with the men’s magazine.

