You can’t do it all! While promoting season 2 of her own series, Very Cavallari, Kristin Cavallari couldn’t help but admit she misses her old show. The former Laguna Beach star is not part of the Hills’ upcoming MTV revival, titled The Hills: New Beginnings, and admitted to Us Weekly she is a bit bummed!

“Of course,” the 32-year-old business owner told Us when asked whether she had FOMO about the new series. “I wish I could be part of it, I really do, and so it’s just one of those things. I wish I could make a little cameo or something!”

The mother of three also noted that she doesn’t know if she could “go back to all that drama on a day-to-day basis,” but does still love her former costars. “I would love to make just a little cameo, a little pop in, pop out.”

However, it’s not possible “right now,” she noted. “But maybe down the road we’ll see.”

Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Justin “Bobby” Brescia and Brody Jenner are set to return in the new series, but not all were 100 percent sure they wanted to return.

“I still talk to Brody. I talked to him when he was trying to make his decision about doing The Hills or not,” the Uncommon James founder told Us. “[I said,] ‘Well, if you don’t do The Hills, you can come on my show!’ But it’s all good, I’m glad he’s doing it.”

Very Cavallari airs on E! Sundays at 10 p.m. ET.

