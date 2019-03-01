Team LC or Team Kristin? It’s a tale as old as time for fans of The Hills and Laguna Beach, and with the revival, The Hills: New Beginnings, coming to MTV soon, Us Weekly caught up with Brody Jenner as he spilled the details on how filming is going – and which of his exes may show up.

“This time around has been different. It’s been fun,” Jenner, 35, told Us Weekly exclusively at the Elton John Aids Foundation Academy Awards viewing party on February 24. “It was a different production company this time, so it was a different style of filming that not a lot of us were that used to and we hadn’t seen each other in, like, 10 years! It took a little while for all of us getting used to each other but it was good – a lot of drama as always.”

So, will one of Jenner’s exes show up? He dated both Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari during the original season, and while neither are part of the new cast, there’s still a chance for surprise appearances. “Maybe Kristin? Kristin’s a little more open to it I believe than LC so maybe Kristin,” he noted.

The revival will not only feature much of the original cast – Heidi Montag, Spencer Pratt, Whitney Port, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler and Justin “Bobby” Brescia – but will also include Wahler and Jenner’s wives.

“I feel like with the original Hills, Brody just kind of skated by. They didn’t get too involved with his personal life really, but this time around it’s really personal,” his wife, Kaitlynn Carter, added. “It was a lot to adjust to.”

She admitted that the show was also “overwhelming” to be part of. “I’m pretty private and pretty shy, so filming was a whole thing that I kind of had to get over; at the same time, it gave us an opportunity to work together and that was nice,” the Foray Collective cofounder said. “We definitely got closer through that process.”

The Hills: New Beginnings will air on MTV later this year.

