Kristin Cavallari is hoping history repeats itself when it comes to the reboot of her former show, The Hills — at least as far as its troublemakers are concerned.

When asked whom she thought the show’s villains might be on The Hills: New Beginnings at the opening of her Uncommon James store at The Grove in Los Angeles on Tuesday, November 27, Cavallari, 31, didn’t hesitate to name her friend, Heidi Montag, and her husband, Spencer Pratt.

“I hope it’s still Heidi and Spencer!” she told Us Weekly. “How could they not be?! They were so good at it!”

The couple, who share 13-month-old son Gunnar, might not be so keen to play the part, however.

Montag, 32, who was introduced on The Hills as Lauren Conrad’s roommate and best friend, began feuding with the Laguna Beach alum and she and Pratt, 35, reportedly told people that the LC Lauren Conrad designer, 32, had made a sex tape with her ex-boyfriend, Jason Wahler.

The “Body Language” singer opened up to Paper magazine about being portrayed as a bad guy in April. “There was a lot of Team Lauren,” she said at the time. “And it was just a different time when people took reality TV very seriously. They were invested in Lauren emotionally, because she had come from Laguna Beach and was the narrator for each episode. It was frustrating for me at the time — everyone was just assuming I was this bad friend and bad person. It was especially challenging when everyone was against my relationship [with Spencer].”

Montag also denied spreading rumors about her frenemy to E! News in May 2017. “I really thought we would get over this because I would think that she knew I didn’t do anything. I thought she’d be like, ‘OK, look, that was a crazy moment in my life,” she told the website. “We’re obviously really good friends. Let’s move past this. But we didn’t really have the friendship I thought we had, I guess. I thought that there was going to be reconciliation, but it doesn’t look like there ever will be.”

Us confirmed in August that Conrad would not be joining New Beginnings.

As for any new drama on the reboot, which is set to air in 2019, Cavallari told Us she has “no idea what to expect” regarding the series.

“I’m kind of waiting to just watch it unfold on TV and be a viewer like everybody else,” she told Us.

The entrepreneur, who predicts that newcomer Mischa Barton will be portrayed as the “nice, innocent” one, told Us in September that she was unable to appear on the reboot due to her starring role on E!’s Very Cavallari, but “would love to be a part of” it “in some little way.”

“I want to check it out,” she told Us at the time. “I’m kind of sad I can’t be part of it because I have my show. Heidi and I have joked about swapping an episode.”

Cavallari teased on Wednesday, “We’ll see if that will happen.”

