Some feuds never die. Heidi Montag revisited her bad blood with ex-best friend and The Hills costar Lauren Conrad in a new interview with Paper magazine published on Thursday, April 5.

“There was a lot of Team Lauren,” Montag, 31, recalled. “And it was just a different time when people took reality TV very seriously. They were invested in Lauren emotionally, because she had come from Laguna Beach and was the narrator for each episode. It was frustrating for me at the time — everyone was just assuming I was this bad friend and bad person. It was especially challenging when everyone was against my relationship [with Spencer Pratt].”

She continued, “The Hills machine was so powerful, and it was impossible to get over. The money definitely made it a little bit easier, but the repercussions were really hard.”

Conrad, 32, and Montag’s feud began when Pratt allegedly spread rumors that Conrad had made a sex tape with her former boyfriend Jason Wahler. The LC Lauren Conrad designer left The Hills in season 5, while Montag and Pratt, 34, continued starring on the show until its end in 2010.

Montag also opened up to the magazine about her music career, which she attempted to launch while on The Hills. The Marriage Boot Camp: Reality Stars alum invested $2 million of her own money in her 2010 album, Superficial, but the record sold only a little more than 1,000 copies in its first week. “Pop wasn’t trendy or cool when my album was released,” she reasoned. “I think even a few years before or after, Superficial would’ve been a big hit. It’s about finding the right people at the right time, but it just never quite lined up.”

Montag and Pratt married in 2009 and welcomed their first child, son Gunner, in October 2017. Conrad wed William Tell in 2014, and the couple share a son, 9-month-old Liam.

