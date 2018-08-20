The rest is still unwritten for Lauren Conrad and Kristin Cavallari. The Hills’ former leading ladies will not be a part of recently announced revival of the MTV series, a source confirms to Us Weekly.

Conrad, 32, helped launched The Hills in 2006 as MTV cameras followed her move from Laguna Beach to Los Angeles. She exited the show in May 2009 after five seasons and was replaced by her former Laguna Beach nemesis, Cavallari.

The 31-year-old made her first appearance on The Hills during the season 5 midseason finale at Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt’s wedding. The latter half of season 5 premiered in September 2009 with Cavallari as the lead. The series ended after season 6 in July 2010. Cavallari made her return to the reality TV earlier this year on her own E! series titled Very Cavallari, which follow her and the employees at her Nashville store, Uncommon James.

While Conrad and Cavallari may be out, Montag, Pratt, Audrina Partridge, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Justin Bobby Brescia, who reunited at the 2018 VMAs on Monday, August 20, in New York City, are all set to return for the new series, titled The Hills: New Beginnings. Whitney Port is also set to appear. A source also tells Us Weekly that an additional celebrity and two bloggers will also be a part of the cast.

Port, who also starred on The Hills spinoff The City for two seasons, spoke to Us about the revival possibilities in April: “I think it would be hard to get everybody back together again just because we’re all in such different places, but it’d definitely be something fun.”

Also missing from The Hills revival lineup? Conrad’s high school bestie Lo Bosworth, who revealed in February that a TV executive had contacted her about the project.

“I was like, ‘F—k, no!” Bosworth said on her podcast “Lady Lovin’” at the time. “I don’t want any association with those people.”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!