A very special home is on the market in Music City! Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler have listed their seven-bedroom, 10-bathroom estate in Nashville for $7.9 million.

The Hills alum, 31, and the former NFL quarterback, 35, bought the house in 2012 for $5.3 million. It has been featured on their E! reality series, Very Cavallari, which premiered on Sunday, July 8.

“This house has a lot to offer,” Cutler told The Tennessean in June. “We have a lot of memories in that house and we will miss it. We got married and had three children since we have owned that house, so it’s been a huge part of our life and hopefully someone will enjoy it as much as we have.”

The couple are not going far, though. They’re currently renovating another property in the area. “The house I’m about to move into is really my dream house,” Cavallari told Us Weekly in June. “We have chickens, we’re gonna have goats. It has a beautiful view on a lot of land, and it has just the most amazing front porch — which, for me, I just picture Jay and I out there with our coffee, and our kids running around. And it’s just peaceful, which I just love.”

Scroll down to see photos inside the 19,983-square-foot home!