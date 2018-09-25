Kristin Cavallari is just like Us — she can’t wait for The Hills revival either!

The Very Cavallari star, 31, spoke with reporters backstage at the iHeartRadio Music Festival in Las Vegas on Saturday, September 22, about The Hills: New Beginnings. Though Cavallari is unable to appear on the show — because she is starring on her own series on E! — she admitted she’ll be tuning in because she’s just as “excited as everybody else.”

“I want to check it out. I’m kind of sad I can’t be part of it because I have my show. Heidi [Montag] and I have joked about swapping an episode so we’ll see,” she said. “I’d love to be part of it in some little way if I can.”

Us Weekly exclusively confirmed in August that Cavallari and her former nemesis, Lauren Conrad, would not be joining the revival. The show, originally a spin-off of Laguna Beach, followed Conrad as she navigated living — and dating — in Los Angeles alongside her close friends. When the fashion designer, 32, left the show in season 4, Cavallari was featured as the lead for the next two seasons. The series, which ran from 2006 to 2010, catapulted the careers of its stars.

Montag, Spencer Pratt, Audrina Patridge, Brody Jenner, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt and Justin Bobby Brescia have all signed up for the new show and Whitney Port is also slated to make an appearance.

When asked if she thinks the upcoming MTV series can live up to the original, Cavallari said, “I don’t know. We will see. I’m just as curious as everybody else. I don’t know what to expect. Everyone is a mom now so I don’t know if it’s everyone having play dates or what it’s going to be about but I will be checking it out.”

Meanwhile, the TV personality isn’t being selective on what brings the crew together — as long as something does! “I’ve been saying I want to do a reunion show. Laguna Beach. The Hills. It doesn’t matter. I would love to see everybody,” she said. “It’s just so hard with all these contracts that everybody has.”

Cavallari still keeps in touch with her former castmates. “I talk to Heidi. I talk to Brody, Audrina,” she told Us at the event. “Definitely a good bunch of them, yeah.”

With reporting by Ryan Slattery

