The rest can still be written! The Hills cast got back together on Monday, August 20, walking the red carpet at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall in New York City. Audrina Patridge, Justin Bobby, Jason Wahler, Stephanie Pratt, Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag were all in attendance on the red carpet.

The hit show will be returning to MTV in 2019 with The Hills: New Beginnings, featuring both returning and new cast. Many cast members have also told Us recently that they’d be open to having some sort of revival.

“I would love to do a Hills reunion, so if it happens, I’m there,” Montag told Us in February. Stars Lauren Conrad, Kristin Cavallari, and Lo Bosworth were not in attendance at the annual ceremony and will not be part of the revival.

See photos from the carpet reunion below!