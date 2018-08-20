The 2018 MTV Video Music Awards headed back to NYC’s Radio City Music Hall this year for the first time since 2009, and you better believe the eccentric annual fete celebrating all things music procured an all-star lineup for the ceremony that is airing Monday, August 20.

Jennifer Lopez is being honored with this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award is set to take the VMAs stage for the first time since 2001, and other powerhouse performers include Nicki Minaj, Ariana Grande and Cardi B. The rapper is opening the show, and it will mark her first time onstage since welcoming baby Kulture with husband Offset in July. But, let’s be honest, we’re equally excited to see what these ladies and all the night’s attendees would be wearing on the red carpet!

Keep scrolling to see all the sparkly dresses, sharp suits, gorgeous gowns and more!