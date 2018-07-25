Wonder what they talked about? Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt had a double date with Jason Wahler and his wife Ashley Slack, where the respective couples got together for a mini Hills reunion — with coffee and ice cream!

Montag, Pratt and their 1-year-old son, Gunner, went to Laguna Beach, California, on Tuesday, July 25, when they met up with Wahler, his wife and their 1-year-old daughter, Delilah. The I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! star, 34, shared several clips to Instagram Story documenting their meeting including one of Pratt drinking coffee with Wahler as Natasha Bedingfield’s “Unwritten” — the theme song from the hit MTV series — plays in the background.

Pratt and Wahler, 31, being chummy may come as a surprise to loyal Hills fans. Although both starred on the MTV series, the only screen time they shared was during an infamous scene when Pratt sent a round of drinks to Wahler and Lauren Conrad while the former flames were out to dinner. The Laguna Beach alum and Conrad — who famously battled with Pratt because they believed he was responsible for spreading rumors that the pair had a sex tape — were not impressed with the gesture.

Fans have been begging for a The Hills reunion for quite some time — and source told Us Weekly in June that MTV is considering it.

