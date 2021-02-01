Another one! Jason Wahler’s wife, Ashley Slack, is pregnant with their second child.

“Surprise!!” the Hills alum, 34, captioned his Monday, February 1, Instagram reveal, featuring ultrasound photos. “The newest edition to our family is coming June 2021!”

The pregnant star, 31, shared the same PDA pic on her own account. “Omg yay!!!!!!!!!!! Congratulations!!!” Whitney Port commented, while Talan Torriero wrote, “Yewww!”

The couple previously welcomed their daughter, Delilah, now 3, in 2017. Two years later, the pair exclusively told Us Weekly about their future family plans.

“We definitely want one more,” the Laguna Beach alum said in September 2019. “At least I do, I’ll let her speak for herself!”

His wife confirmed to Us, “We do [want one more].”

The Hills: New Beginnings stars’ toddler has seen her parents’ shows. “She will see us on TV and say, ‘Mama, Dada,’” Wahler went on to tell Us at the time. “We want to keep her limited to what she sees. She made a little cameo on the show. We don’t want her to be overly involved in it.”

The California native added that Delilah has had many playdates with cast members’ kids, including Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag’s son, Gunner, 3, and Audrina Patridge’s daughter, Kirra, 4.

Wahler exclusively told Us in 2018 that parenting has had its “ups and downs” so far. “It’s unbelievable. We’re blessed. She’s literally our biggest joy in our lives,” he said. We’re just happy to be able to create memories. I could go [on] for hours talking about her!”

The Widespread Recovery founder has been open about his sobriety journey over the years, and he celebrated his one-year anniversary in December 2020 after relapsing in 2015.

“I want you to know if you’re out there and are struggling, don’t give up on yourself, there is no shame in reaching out and asking for help,” he wrote via Instagram. “It is the best thing that I did and I have the most incredible and amazing life today. I am forever grateful. … By the grace of God, my incredible wife, family and friends who never gave up on me, I was able to be resilient and work extremely hard. And with that said, today I have one year of sobriety.”