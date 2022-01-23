Showered with love! Before becoming a grandmother for the fourth time, Vicki Gunvalson is bringing out her hosting chops to give daughter Briana Culberson a baby shower full of family appearances, sweet treats and the color pink.

“So today is Briana’s baby shower,” the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 59, explained in a Saturday, January 22 Instagram Story video, while showing off her yard decorations. “It’s a girl: Culberson’s Shower.”

The Coto Insurance president hosted the festivities for the 34-year-old’s forthcoming bundle of joy in Barrington, Illinois, which she tagged in her social media posts.

“So fun showering my beautiful daughter for her baby girl due soon,” the Bravo personality captioned an Instagram slideshow on Saturday. “May the Lord bless you with a healthy happy baby girl. My sister @lisa.bussenger daughter is pregnant and they are due just a few weeks apart. #babies #showeringwithlove #babygirl #moms ☔️🎀💞.”

The expectant mother and her husband, Ryan Culberson, announced they are expecting their fourth child in August 2021, nine months after welcoming their third son.

“The grand finale coming March!” Ryan, 37, wrote via Instagram at the time, alongside a snap of a blue and pink safety pin besides three additional blue pins to represent their elder sons — Troy, 8, Owen, 7, and Hank, 14 months.

Gunvalson, who “liked” the pregnancy announcement, has been a doting grandmother to Briana and Ryan’s boys.

“Look at my beautiful 3 grandsons and how fast they are growing up,” the reality TV star captioned a photo of the boys earlier that month. “I love them to the moon and back. #myworld #mygrandons #nana #imissthem.”

Briana and Ryan, who relocated to Illinois last year from North Carolina, tied the knot in October 2011 before expanding their family. Briana’s mom, for her part, was previously engaged to Steve Lodge for two years before the pair split in September 2021. (She was previously married to Michael J. Wolfsmith, with whom she shares Briana, and Donn Gunvalson.)

“Steve broke up with Vicki while she was filming the [Real Housewives] spinoff show in the Berkshires,” an insider exclusively told Us at the time. They “had not been getting along” for a long period and “after he told her this, she was traumatized. It ruined her.”

Lodge has since moved on with Janis Carlson, whom he got engaged to earlier this month.

“He’s a fame whore and is all about staying relevant,” Gunvalson told Us via a statement on January 3, noting that she was in “no rush to start dating” right now. “I’ve gone out with some friends, but have no desire to do what he’s doing. Marriage is a sacred thing.”

Scroll below to see snaps from the OG Housewife’s baby shower for her new granddaughter: