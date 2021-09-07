Not cool. Vicki Gunvalson’s son-in-law, Ryan Culberson, slammed her for revealing the sex of his and wife Briana Culberson’s fourth child.

“You ever get really good news and then find out your mother-in-law ruins it?” the former marine, 37, said in an Instagram Story video on Monday, September 5. “Well, that happened to me today. Oh yeah, we’re having a girl.”

Ryan, who has been married to Gunvalson’s daughter since 2011, sarcastically captioned the clip, “So thankful for @vickigunvalson.”

The veteran’s shade came after the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 59, posted a sneak peek of the couple’s gender reveal without their permission on Monday. She quickly deleted the teaser, but not before a fan account saw the image.

The Bravo Chicks account shared a screenshot of the moment when Ryan and Briana, 34, learned they are having a girl — their first daughter following the births of three sons — the same day.

“Congratulations @ketoculbersons. Briana and @ryan_culberson are having a girl 👧,” the fan page captioned a photo of pink smoke flying in the air.

The account later apologized for reporting the news, noting it was only after the reality star spilled the beans. “His mother-in-law Vicki posted this and we thought everyone knew,” the page added.

Ryan, for his part, posted a since-deleted video in which he seemingly shades his in-law once more over the awkward incident. Neither he nor Briana have shared their child’s sex publicly yet.

“It ain’t smart to piss off the one that knows everything — and I know everything,” he said in the video.

One week prior, Ryan announced that he and Briana are expecting their fourth child.

“The grand finale coming March!” Ryan captioned a photo on August 29 of a blue and pink safety pin — the pink pin had a bump on the belly and a green pin inside to represent Briana’s pregnancy. There were also three blue pins for their boys.

The baby news came just nine months after the ER nurse gave birth to their third son, Hank. The pair also share 8-year-old Troy and 7-year-old Owen.

Ryan and Briana wed in October 2011 in Santa Barbara before starting their family. They relocated to Illinois earlier this year after previously living in North Carolina.