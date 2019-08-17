Welcome to the world! When it comes to adding more babies to their broods, these Real Housewives have been busy.

Meghan King Edmonds, who appeared on Real Housewives of Orange County for three seasons, has three children ages two and under. The former reality star gave birth to her daughter, Aspen, in 2016 — and she and her husband, Jim Edmonds, welcomed twin boys, Hart and Hayes, 18 months later.

“You guys, I’m IN IT right now,” the Missouri native captioned an August 2019 pic with her tiny trio, one month after revealing that Hart had been diagnosed with “irreversible brain damage.”

“Hart and I leave for several weeks of intensive therapy and I’m going to miss the tar out of the rest of the fam,” Meghan wrote at the time. “Some days I feel less like a person and more like a machine going through the motions. Thank you to everyone who has made me feel like a person: preschool moms organizing last minute play dates, my sister for letting me nap for an hour, my nanny for watching Netflix with me.”

Another former RHOC star Gretchen Rossi welcomed her first child with her fiancé, Slade Smiley, in July 2019 after doing in vitro fertilization. She gushed over her husband after her C-section, telling Us Weekly exclusively, “Slade has been the best support any woman could dream of. He is a rock of strength!”

The former Bravo personality went on to praise her own body on Instagram, writing three weeks after birth: “I went into labor and delivery at 170 pounds and I think I’m down to 145 and I’m not even trying. … I’m pretty amazed about how amazing the body is. It can grow a little baby and go back like that. It’s just crazy what happens.”

Keep scrolling to take a look at more former and current Bravo stars who have recently given birth, from Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Porsha Williams and Kenya Moore to Real Housewives of Potomac’s Ashley Darby and Monique Samuels.