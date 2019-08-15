



Instagram versus reality! Meghan King Edmonds admitted that she doesn’t always “feel like a person” while raising her three toddlers.

“You guys, I’m IN IT right now,” the former Real Housewives of Orange County star, 34, captioned a slideshow of pics with her 14-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes. “Hart and I leave for several weeks of intensive therapy and I’m going to miss the tar out of the rest of the fam. Some days I feel less like a person and more like a machine going through the motions.”

The former Bravo personality, who also shares Aspen, 2, with her husband, Jim Edmonds, added, “Thank you to everyone who has made me feel like a person: preschool moms organizing last minute play dates, my sister for letting me nap for an hour, my nanny for watching Netflix with me.”

In the social media upload, the former reality star smiled with her baby boys. But in the following pics, she wore a “look of fright” while trying to wrangle them.

Last month, the Missouri native announced that her son Hart had “irreversible brain damage” and was diagnosed with minor Periventricular Leukomalacia. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side,” Meghan explained in a July blog post.

She went on to describe the conversation she had with the retired MLB player, 49, about their son’s health. “I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED,” the University of Mississippi graduate wrote. “I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

Hart’s diagnosis came only weeks after news broke that the athlete had exchanged inappropriate text messages with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

Meghan told Us Weekly exclusively in June that she wanted to “rebuild” their relationship, and her husband opened up to Us about his “lapse in judgment.” Jim explained, “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact [with Villegas]. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!