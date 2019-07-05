Meghan King Edmonds’ 13-Month-Old Son Has ‘Irreversible Brain Damage’





Meghan King Edmonds revealed that her 13-month-old son, Hart, has “irreversible brain damage” in an emotional Thursday, July 4, blog post.

“From the minute he was born I knew something was different with Hart,” the Real Housewives of Orange County alum, 34, who welcomed Hart and his twin brother, Hayes, with her husband, Jim Edmonds, in June 2018, wrote in the “My Hart” post. “The nurses struggled to straighten his legs to measure his length. He suckled hard, shallow, and often until I bled and he spit up black.”

The former reality star wrote that she “just knew” something was wrong with her son, even though multiple neurologists told her that her little one was fine. But after her son had an “elective MRI with anesthesia,” the results confirmed her suspicions.

“Hart has minor Periventricular Leukomalacia on both sides of his brain (namely the white matter), but more so on his right,” Meghan wrote. “[The doctor] said that this explains all of my concerns: the rigidity in his muscles, the (somewhat) delayed physical milestones, the lack of fluidity with arm and leg movements, the stiffness in joints, the weakness in his lower back, the somewhat favored use of his right side.”

She added, “She told me this mainly occurs in premies and since he was not a premie (he was born at 37 weeks gestation) she believes this damage somehow occurred ‘a couple months before he was born.’ She explained that he is at risk for being diagnosed with Cerebral Palsy and will be monitored. Hart has irreversible brain damage.”

Meghan went on to write that she is staying positive. “I explained to Jimmy how we are not somehow compromised or punished for having a child with special needs (whatever that may or may not mean!), we are BLESSED,” she wrote. “I will go on about this another time but just know that I do not see his diagnosis as anything but a gift: we were chosen to take on this special person. I truly feel as if we’ve doubled down and won the underdog hand. Truly.”

The news of their son’s health comes weeks after news broke that the former baseball pro, 48, cheated on his wife with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas.

“I only blame my husband for his actions: he made the choice to betray my trust and jeopardize our marriage,” Meghan told Us exclusively at the time. “His recklessness also allowed this woman to profit from my heartbreak — but now that her name is out there, she won’t be able to shake down any other families as I rebuild mine.”

The athlete told Us: “Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person. At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, also share 2-year-old daughter, Aspen.

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!