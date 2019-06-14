Love conquers all? Meghan King Edmonds and Jim Edmonds have faced cheating allegations, fertility struggles and Bravo cameras during their marriage.

The former Real Housewives of Orange County couple tied the knot in 2014. Jim, a retired baseball player, had been married twice previously. He shared two daughters, Hayley and Lauren, with his first wife, Lee Ann Horton. Years after their split, Horton lost her battle with cancer in 2015.

In 2008, Jim married his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski. They share a son named Landon and a daughter named Sutton. Their divorce was finalized after six years of marriage months before Jim and Meghan said “I do” on October 24, 2014.

Shortly after their nuptials, Meghan, who is 14 years younger than Jim, joined the cast of RHOC. Fans watched the twosome go through IVF to welcome their daughter, Aspen and often saw Jim begging Meghan to keep him out of the issues with the other women.

After discovering she was pregnant with twins, Meghan left RHOC after three reasons, but the drama didn’t stop for the couple. In June 2019, the former St. Louis Cardinals star was accused of being unfaithful to Meghan. The accusations, which Jim denied exclusively to Us Weekly, included the athlete allegedly sending photos of his penis to another woman and allegedly sending a video of himself masturbating on the same day Meghan gave birth to their twins, Hayes and Hart.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim told Us after the news broke. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

“Clearly, I made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person,” he continued. “For this, I am truly sorry and sought forgiveness from my wife. “I’m outraged over the intent to ruin my family and intend to take legal action. We were never having any problems in our marriage. My attorney is in possession of documents wherein this person has admitted fabricating large portions of her ‘story.’ … I never had any sort of a physical relationship outside of my marriage with her or anyone else.”

Scroll through to relive the highs and lows of Meghan and Jim’s relationship: