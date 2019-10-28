



Taking his side. Staffers are supporting Jim Edmonds amid accusations that the former Major League Baseball player cheated on his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, with the couple’s nanny. A source tells Us Weekly exclusively that Jim “didn’t have an inappropriate or sexual relationship with any of the nannies.”

Us Weekly confirmed that Jim, 49, filed for divorce from the Real Housewives of Orange County star, 35, on Friday, October 25, one day after their fifth wedding anniversary. Sources close to the couple revealed that Meghan believed Jim was cheating on her with one of the couple’s four nannies, Carly Wilson. Wilson, 22, denied the rumors on Saturday via Instagram, telling a commenter that “the allegations are completely false.” Jim has also vehemently denied the accusations, writing on Monday, October 28, “I will not sit here and take this bulls–t without fighting back.”

“He wasn’t flirty with [the nannies],” the staffer tells Us. “I’ve never felt uncomfortable around him and to my knowledge, no one else has either.”

This is the second time Jim has been accused of cheating on Meghan. In June, it was revealed the retired MLB player was caught sexting another woman while Meghan was pregnant with twins last year. Jim exclusively told Us at the time, “I did send the texts, which was wrong. But I never touched this girl … I met her once for one minute underneath the stadium in Atlanta to find out why she wanted to set me up and was threatening to say we had an affair.”

Following the sexting scandal, the Bravo star opened up about her husband’s alleged infidelity in an emotional blog post. “I don’t trust him anymore,” she wrote.

According to the staffer, Jim’s relationship to the couple’s many childcare providers has always been close: “He’d say we were like his kids and he’d want to take care of us, so he took us in … Meghan was firm that the nannies were not his daughters but employees.”

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in October 2014, and are now parents of daughter Aspen, 2, and 16-month-old twins, Hart and Hayes. Before marrying Meghan, Jim split from his second wife, Allison Jayne Raski, with whom he shares son Landon and daughter Sutton. Jim is also father of daughters Hayley and Lauren from his first marriage to the late LeAnn Horton.