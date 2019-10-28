



Standing his ground. Jim Edmonds slammed his estranged wife, Meghan King Edmonds, for “disgusting and irresponsible” allegations that he cheated on her with their nanny.

The 49-year-old former St. Louis Cardinals star released a lengthy statement on Monday, October 28, via Instagram.

“** BREAKING NEWS ** It’s one thing to be accused of something. It’s another thing to be so negligent and so careless, and ruin the lives of innocent young people.. I did not sleep with our nanny,” Jim wrote alongside a photo of an old magazine cover from his baseball days. “She’s not just a nanny, she is someone that we brought into our house and promised to protect and look after while she was in our home. We have been treating and raising this young girl like she is our own child. For someone to accuse me of sleeping with her is not only wrong, it’s disgusting and irresponsible.”

He continued: “Just because I am an athlete and I was portrayed as a bad person on bravo TV. Doesn’t mean I dont have a clue what life is all about.”

Us Weekly broke the news on Friday, October 25, that Jim and Meghan, 35, called it quits after five years of marriage. After insiders told Us that the former Real Housewives of Orange County star accused her now-estranged husband of being unfaithful with their nanny, Meghan confirmed the allegations and identified the caretaker as 22-year-old Carly Wilson via Instagram. Both Jim and Wilson have denied that they had an inappropriate relationship while she worked for the twosome, who share daughter Aspen, 2, and 16-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

“We made a promise to that young girls mom, that We would take care of her and make sure that she was safe while she was in our hands. I will not sit here and take this bulls—-t without fighting back,” Jim wrote on Monday. “Just because you’re extremely whitty and intelligent, and know how to play the Instagram game. Doesn’t give you the right to use that platform to wrongfully accuse. Not only is it irresponsible. It is dangerous and puts my family in harms way.”

Jim, who appeared alongside Meghan on seasons 10 through 12 of RHOC, then seemingly referenced his past sexting scandal.

“We all make mistakes. This is not one of those times,” he concluded. “My heart is broken for everyone involved. if you get anything out of this post. Get the truth.”

Jim, who was previously married twice before, filed for divorce on Friday, the day after his five-year wedding anniversary with Meghan.