



A messy situation. Meghan King Edmonds accused her estranged husband, Jim Edmonds, of “having an affair” with their children’s nanny before he filed for divorce, multiple sources exclusively tell Us Weekly.

According to one source, the 35-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum confronted the former baseball player, 49, and the nanny, but they both denied the allegations. After a week of fighting, Jim filed for divorce on Friday, October 25, the day after the twosome celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary.

“The nanny is someone who has worked for them for years and is like family,” one source explained, noting that the Edmonds family has four nannies and a live-in au pair. “During the argument, Meghan called the cops, but nothing came of it. Jim didn’t put his hands on her. The police chalked it up to a verbal dispute. No arrests were made.”

Meghan and Jim, who tied the knot in October 2014, share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 16-month-old twin boys, Hayes and Hart. Their split comes four months after news broke that the former St. Louis Cardinals star was sexting another woman while Meghan was pregnant with their twins.

“I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim said in an exclusive statement to Us after the scandal made headlines in June. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Two days before Jim filed for divorce, Meghan told Bravo’s The Daily Dish that the duo were “working” on their relationship every day.

“I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies as well,” Meghan said on Wednesday, October 23. “So, to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard.”

Jim, a father of seven, was previously married twice before he and Meghan tied the knot. This also marks the second divorce for the Bravo alum.

Us reached out to Meghan and Jim for comment.

Reporting by Brody Brown and Rick Egusquiza