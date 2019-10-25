



Speaking out. Meghan King Edmonds opened up about the tough journey she and her husband, Jim Edmonds, have faced trying to repair their marriage after his infidelity.

Speaking with The Daily Dish, the Real Housewives of Orange County alum admitted that the couple are “still working it day by day” since news of Jim cheating surfaced in June.

“I think after such a breach of trust, it’s so hard to rebuild from there, especially [with] so many distractions, like our son’s health problems and two other little babies as well,” Meghan, 35, said on Wednesday, October 24. “So, to focus on the two of us as a couple, is really hard.”

Meghan, addressing the matter on the pair’s five-year wedding anniversary, noted that they are “going to counseling.” She said that it’s “almost a date for us, because we have to talk about us.”

The TV personality argued that remaining in the marriage is not necessarily the easier option, adding that “it’s so easy to just say ‘no’” and “it’s harder to work through.”

Allegations of Jim’s infidelity first surfaced in June, when AllAboutTheTEA.com claimed that the retired athlete cheated during his second marriage to former wife, Allison Jayne Raski. He was then accused of reconnecting with the mistress in question, who is allegedly called the “baseball madame,” in March 2018 when Meghan was expecting the couple’s 16-month-old twin sons, Hart and Hayes.

The former Cincinnati Reds player then responded to the accusations in a statement to Us Weekly, where he admitted to having “made a very poor decision to expose myself and my family to this type of person.” He also expressed that he was “truly sorry and sought forgiveness from” Meghan.

“Regrettably, I had a lapse in judgment. I engaged in an inappropriate conversation with this person,” Jim, 49, said. “At no time was there any type of relationship or physical contact. Absolutely none. This is someone trying to profit from my name. I am aware she has done this to others in the past.”

Jim added that he was “outraged over the intent to ruin my family” and said he planned “to take legal action.”

In the wake of the scandal, Meghan revealed that she discovered the news of Jim’s actions in the tabloids. “I called Jimmy and he confessed to me that he had exchanged lewd photos with this woman over the course of several months and a physical relationship never existed,” she wrote. “He paid her off to protect me so I’d never find out.”

The Bravo star admitted that she didn’t “trust” Jim after the incident because “physical or not, he still had an affair.”

A month later, Meghan explained to Daily Mail why she chose to stay in her marriage. “In a marriage when there’s a fight or an indiscretion, nobody wins if they leave,” she said at the time. “If I left, I wouldn’t win. I don’t win by staying. The only way to win is to work through it.”

Meghan and Jim, who wed in 2014, are also parents of 2-year-old daughter Aspen.