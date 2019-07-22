Meghan King Edmonds Why I Stayed With Jim Edmonds After Sexting Scandal

Life goes on. Meghan King Edmonds has no plans to leave her husband, Jim Edmonds, after he was caught sexting with another woman.

“We’re still married, we’re still together, we’re not separated. I know my engagement ring is well known! I’m still wearing it. I’ve never stopped wearing it,” the 34-year-old Real Housewives of Orange County alum told the Daily Mail on Monday, July 22. “We’re in the family home, we’re in the same bed. We’re not having therapy, we’re talking.”

Us Weekly broke the news last month that the 49-year-old former baseball pro had an inappropriate texting relationship with a woman named Jennifer McFelia Villegas. Multiple sources later told Us that Villegas was allegedly involved in similar behavior with other athletes. One former MLB player even claimed to Us that Villegas harassed him with claims that she was pregnant with his baby.

Meghan told the Daily Mail that Villegas’ alleged past helped her to forgive Jim.

“This woman is a con artist. She’s gone after so many baseball players. She was out to get some money and she got it, then she was on to the next one,” the former Bravo star said on Monday. “It was a baiting kind of thing. She would do that and move on. Believe me, I am still mad at him but once I figured that out, what she was like, I was able to pull our family together. It actually made it more bearable.”

Meghan and Jim tied the knot in 2014. They share 2-year-old daughter Aspen and 13-month-old twin sons Hayes and Hart. The reality TV personality, who was pregnant with the twins at the time of Jim’s indiscretion, told the Daily Mail that their kids “picked up on the anxiety in the house” amid the scandal.

“I’m an open book and I think it is important to be open and honest with the whole family but on an age-appropriate level,” she explained. “With my daughter, when we would say our nightly prayers, I said to her, ‘We need to pray for Mommy and Daddy that we learn to love each other so, so much again. Because we do love each other so, so much and we need to learn it again because we are so, so sad right now.’ That was hard.”

While Jim admitted to sexting with Villegas, he denied having sex with her and Meghan isn’t worried that anything else happened between them.

“The second I saw her photo I saw she was disgusting,” Meghan said on Monday. “I knew he would never touch her. That helped me. Then I knew it was just a sexting thing. The pics she sent him were all highly filtered and she had sunglasses on, body parts were altered. It was all very sex-related.”

Villegas addressed the scandal and her lengthy arrest record, which includes two DUIs, in a statement at the time.

“All my relationships have involved two consenting adults. I made a poor decision to enter a relationship with a married man, and for that I am sorry,” Villegas told AllAboutTheTea.com in June. “I am no saint. My past includes two DUIs and for that I am deeply remorseful and I’ve learned from my mistakes. My life today is completely devoted to my relationship with God and my daughter.”

